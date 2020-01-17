Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.8% during the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 58,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 137,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

PAGP stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $25.82.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.25%.

PAGP has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 60,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Everardo Goyanes bought 20,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $358,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,332.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.