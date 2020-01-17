PIXEL (PXL) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last Week

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. PIXEL has a market cap of $749,757.00 and approximately $304,278.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Coinone.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,795.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $337.14 or 0.03830914 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00616304 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013914 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000380 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Token Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,369,472 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.