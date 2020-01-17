Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Pioneering Technology Corp (CVE:PTE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 76000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Pioneering Technology Company Profile (CVE:PTE)

Pioneering Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention solutions for residential and commercial markets in Canada and the United States. It provides SmartBurner, a cooking fire prevention solution; Safe-T-sensor, a solution to prevent microwave fires and false alarms; SMARTRange, a cooking fire solution for glass top electric ranges; and SmartElement, a cooking system to prevent stovetop cooking fires on electric coiled stoves.

