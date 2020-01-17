Pillar Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,885.00 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $6.01 million and approximately $1,885.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can now be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.88 or 0.03591394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00198055 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028450 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00129893 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

