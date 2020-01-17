Piedmont Lithium Ltd (ASX:PLL) Insider Buys A$78,309.02 in Stock

Piedmont Lithium Ltd (ASX:PLL) insider Jorge Beristain bought 8,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$9.20 ($6.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$78,309.02 ($55,538.31).

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching A$0.14 ($0.10). The company had a trading volume of 1,392,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,696. The company has a market cap of $110.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.12. Piedmont Lithium Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.09 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.19 ($0.13).

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

