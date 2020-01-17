Piedmont Lithium Ltd (ASX:PLL) Insider Buys A$78,309.02 in Stock

Piedmont Lithium Ltd (ASX:PLL) insider Jorge Beristain bought 8,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$9.20 ($6.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$78,309.02 ($55,538.31).
Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching A$0.14 ($0.10). The company had a trading volume of 1,392,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,696. The company has a market cap of $110.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.12. Piedmont Lithium Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.09 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.19 ($0.13).
Piedmont Lithium Company Profile
