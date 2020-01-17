Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Lowered to $128.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $135.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Shares of PSX opened at $103.79 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.96 and its 200 day moving average is $106.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3,861.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,744,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,288,000 after buying an additional 3,650,256 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,515,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,953,000 after buying an additional 45,047 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,177,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,936,000 after purchasing an additional 76,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,690,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

