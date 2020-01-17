Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $122.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.17.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.40. 39,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,073. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.25.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,248,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 383,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

