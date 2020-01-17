Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $122.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.
PSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.17.
Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.40. 39,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,073. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.25.
In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,248,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 383,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
