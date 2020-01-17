Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,832 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 31,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.69. 5,778,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,923,380. The company has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

