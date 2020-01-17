PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Trading Up 0%

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)’s share price was up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.53 and last traded at $41.48, approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6227 per share. This is a positive change from PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $7.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.08%.

