PGGM Investments Trims Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

PGGM Investments cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,814 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.17% of McKesson worth $42,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 2.3% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 6.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,052. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $156.32.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.09%.

Several research firms have commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.70.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.