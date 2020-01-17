PGGM Investments Sells 703,199 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,754,501 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 703,199 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.9% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Intel were worth $164,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1,899.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,204,894,000 after buying an additional 23,911,014 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intel by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $460,532,000 after buying an additional 6,564,340 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after buying an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Intel by 978.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after buying an additional 4,814,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Intel by 762.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after buying an additional 3,691,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.30. 7,133,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,479,041. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.10. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $258.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

