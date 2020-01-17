PGGM Investments Sells 583,116 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,018,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 583,116 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.12% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $129,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 8,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.10. The stock had a trading volume of 239,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,257,604. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $67.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

