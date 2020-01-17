PGGM Investments Purchases 645,073 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

PGGM Investments boosted its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,621,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,073 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage makes up approximately 1.6% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. PGGM Investments owned about 2.02% of Extra Space Storage worth $276,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,311.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,292,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,115,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,702,000 after acquiring an additional 813,228 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,650,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,775,000 after acquiring an additional 691,527 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 47.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 964,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,697,000 after acquiring an additional 309,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 976,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,625,000 after acquiring an additional 161,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.04. 15,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,068. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.00 and a 1-year high of $124.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.61 and a 200 day moving average of $111.81.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $290.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.09%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,145,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,524 shares of company stock worth $1,443,495. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.53.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

