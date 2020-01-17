PGGM Investments Has $59.14 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $59,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after purchasing an additional 279,887 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,402,000 after purchasing an additional 361,992 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16,117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,426 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,704,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,794,000 after purchasing an additional 442,717 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,074 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at $74,468,917.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,569,293 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.97. The company had a trading volume of 78,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,909. The company has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

