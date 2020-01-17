PGGM Investments Decreases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,195 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.19% of Cummins worth $53,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,170,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,331,000 after acquiring an additional 276,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cummins by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,932,000 after acquiring an additional 452,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.91. 20,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,321. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.51 and a 12 month high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.41.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

