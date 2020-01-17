PGGM Investments Decreases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

PGGM Investments cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 769,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 580,109 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Chevron were worth $92,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,097,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,027,794. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.52. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.17 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $219.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.26.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.