Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Trading Down 8.4%

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)’s share price traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.46 and last traded at $12.52, 745,190 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 105% from the average session volume of 362,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfenex in a report on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Pfenex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Pfenex in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Lucy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $31,140.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pfenex by 1,043.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 237,956 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Pfenex by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 115,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pfenex by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 35,418 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Pfenex in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Pfenex by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter.

About Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

