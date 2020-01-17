PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Peugeot S.A. manufactures and sells cars. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance. Automotive division designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën and DS brands. Automotive Equipment division offers interior systems, automotive seating, automotive exteriors and emissions control technologies. Finance Division provides retail financing to customers of the Peugeot, Citroën and DS brands and wholesale financing to dealer networks. It operates primarily in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and North America. Peugeot S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Get PEUGEOT SA/ADR alerts:

PUGOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Commerzbank raised shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PEUGEOT SA/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:PUGOY opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About PEUGEOT SA/ADR

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PEUGEOT SA/ADR (PUGOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PEUGEOT SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEUGEOT SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.