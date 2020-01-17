Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PETS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Petmed Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sidoti reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Petmed Express in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Petmed Express from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petmed Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Petmed Express alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.62. Petmed Express has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $69.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Petmed Express’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Gian Fulgoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Petmed Express by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Petmed Express by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Petmed Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Petmed Express by 3,992.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Petmed Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.