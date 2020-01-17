PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PETQ. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.67.

NASDAQ PETQ traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $30.74. 299,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,912. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $837.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.94. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $36.33.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $186.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Newland acquired 44,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.28 per share, with a total value of $980,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 461.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 40.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 19.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter valued at $313,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

