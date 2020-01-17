Peterson Wealth Management Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,028 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.9% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total transaction of $1,492,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,313 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,657 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $303.03 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $205.75 and a 12-month high of $307.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.61.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

