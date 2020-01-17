Peterson Wealth Management Makes New $228,000 Investment in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.72.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MIC shares. Macquarie upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.