Peterson Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 103,293 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 103,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 5.5% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,813,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,063,000 after acquiring an additional 532,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,150,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,275 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,169,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,401,000 after acquiring an additional 434,078 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,386,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,327,000 after acquiring an additional 706,129 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,059,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after acquiring an additional 474,420 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $59.49 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

