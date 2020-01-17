PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PERSIMMON/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get PERSIMMON/ADR alerts:

PERSIMMON/ADR stock opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.52. PERSIMMON/ADR has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $76.50. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PERSIMMON/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PERSIMMON/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.