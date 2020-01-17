PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.01

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.01 and traded as high as $37.35. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR shares last traded at $37.35, with a volume of 43,705 shares changing hands.

PDRDY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.37.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

