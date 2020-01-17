Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,316,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,765 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $19,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 1.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 57,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 13.1% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bruce N. Haase acquired 7,500 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 293,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Nomura downgraded Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

STAY traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.34. 2,007,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,818. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $19.73.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.69 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

