Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,843 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Zendesk worth $22,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $245,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,834. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Geschke sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $447,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,648,548. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $98.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

ZEN traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,654. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.16 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.29. Zendesk Inc has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $210.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.40 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

