Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117,055 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CIRCOR International were worth $16,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

CIR stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $874.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.18.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.93 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

