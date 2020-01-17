Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 4,115 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Fox Factory worth $24,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 914.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at about $284,000.

In related news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 42,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $2,738,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.07. The company had a trading volume of 189,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.53. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $57.88 and a 12 month high of $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $211.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

FOXF has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

