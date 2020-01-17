Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 20,415 Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 20,415 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $18,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 29,478 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 992,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 68,837 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 380,800.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 79,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 79,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,201.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PE shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.