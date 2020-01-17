Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 181,490 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,490 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Atkore International Group worth $19,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Atkore International Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Atkore International Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Atkore International Group by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Atkore International Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Atkore International Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a report on Monday, November 25th.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 58,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,420,948.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,171.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $83,875.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,529.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,701. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATKR opened at $41.88 on Friday. Atkore International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.81.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 77.45% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $501.71 million during the quarter.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

