Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 15,166 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 263,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,166 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $20,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AGCO traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $74.90. The company had a trading volume of 376,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.21. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other AGCO news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,032.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $796,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,208,717.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AGCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

