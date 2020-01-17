Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 75,642 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of AxoGen worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,947,000 after buying an additional 208,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after buying an additional 93,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AxoGen by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after buying an additional 88,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AxoGen by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,878,000 after buying an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AxoGen by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after buying an additional 156,476 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

AXGN stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $592.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AxoGen, Inc has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

