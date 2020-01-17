Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 656,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,587 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for about 1.0% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $40,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 815.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2,790.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $100,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 142 shares of company stock worth $8,373. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,094. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.