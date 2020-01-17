Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 989,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,986 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $14,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 375.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $735.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.03 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on WNC. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

