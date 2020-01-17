Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $26.97 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $219,900,000 after buying an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,486.44.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total transaction of $915,626.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock worth $316,380,721. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $12.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,451.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,129. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,359.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1,249.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,451.99. The stock has a market cap of $986.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.