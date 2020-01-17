Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $17.56 Million Stock Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,751 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Focus Financial Partners worth $17,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skyline Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $6,875,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 20.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 119.6% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 494,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 269,553 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 127.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 59,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.18. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $40.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.55 million. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.