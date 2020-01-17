Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $16.33 Million Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,029 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.51% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $16,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

TRHC stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 151.00 and a beta of 1.51. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $68.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.71.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.37 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $402,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 764,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,424,327.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 22,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,039,814.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,079 shares in the company, valued at $36,219,156.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,313 shares of company stock worth $4,112,586 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TRHC. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

