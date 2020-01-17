Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,998 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of GALAPAGOS NV/S worth $13,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 95.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 19,384 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 35.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 220.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.3% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $226.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -342.65 and a beta of 1.58. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $227.33.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $10.13. The business had revenue of $715.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.26 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 32.09% and a return on equity of 25.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.36.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

