Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 117,291 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 303,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,291 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $9,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $687,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $783,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,495,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 155,384 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from to in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $59.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

Shares of MMSI opened at $36.82 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $63.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $243.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New bought 935,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $14,576,650.00. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra bought 2,525 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $64,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.