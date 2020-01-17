Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,641 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $28,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,136,626 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,434,000 after acquiring an additional 82,061 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.54.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 107,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $20,487,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,954,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $120,582.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,148 shares of company stock worth $71,313,185. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,118,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,173. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $235.78.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

