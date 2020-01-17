Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,562 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 2,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

BLUE stock opened at $97.47 on Friday. bluebird bio Inc has a twelve month low of $71.42 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.67 and a 200 day moving average of $100.33.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.56% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.73) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $36,758.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,112.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $43,924.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,376. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLUE has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Swann raised bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.56.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

