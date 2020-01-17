PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,058,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,090,000 after buying an additional 117,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 9,617.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,770,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,183,000 after buying an additional 9,669,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,480,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,829,000 after buying an additional 593,811 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo stock opened at $139.61 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

