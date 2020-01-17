pEOS Price Hits $0.0086 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. pEOS has a total market cap of $7.14 million and approximately $53,232.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 85.1% against the US dollar. One pEOS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and Chaince.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.69 or 0.03236466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00203603 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00030220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00132114 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

Buying and Selling pEOS

pEOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Chaince and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

