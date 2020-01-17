People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Releases Earnings Results

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, RTT News reports. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

NASDAQ PBCT traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,605,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,757. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06.

PBCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP David K. Norton sold 238,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $3,968,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 290,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,675.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $144,223.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 414,912 shares of company stock valued at $10,339,781 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

