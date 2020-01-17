Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 625 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus set a $60.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of MO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.18. The company had a trading volume of 399,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,049,858. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average is $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.