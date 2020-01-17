Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 130 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.11.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,897 shares of company stock worth $8,580,954 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,476. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The firm has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.94 and its 200 day moving average is $166.09.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

