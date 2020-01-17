Peoples Financial Services CORP. Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,830 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 1.2% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in American Express by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 344,883 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $42,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 108,214 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of American Express from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $284,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,822. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.91 and a 200-day moving average of $121.66. American Express has a 12 month low of $96.37 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.47%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

