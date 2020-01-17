Peoples Financial Services CORP. Buys New Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,244,000. CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Resource America Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,894,000. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PEAK traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.27. 85,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,891. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

