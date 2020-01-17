Peoples Financial Services CORP. Buys 737 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Xylem by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 69,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XYL traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $83.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,431. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $85.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $225,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,693.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,717. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on XYL. Cfra lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

